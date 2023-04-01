GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu signs new two-year deal with Union Omaha

Published on: 01 April 2023
Ghanaian goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu has extended his stay at American third-tier club Union Omaha by signing a new two-year deal.

The 27-year-old's previous contract was set to expire this month, but he has now committed his future to the club.

Nuhu joined Omaha from New York Red Bulls' second team in February 2022 and has since become their first-choice goalkeeper in the USL 1.

In 71 appearances, he has conceded 66 goals and kept 26 clean sheets, helping his team to a strong defensive record.

The shot-stopper's new deal is expected to see him continue to be a key figure for Omaha as they look to compete at the top of the league.

