Ghanaian goalkeeper Rashid Seidu signs for Simba Bhora in Zimbabwe Soccer League

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League debutants Simba Bhora have signed Ghanaian goalkeeper Rashid Seidu on a two-year contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Seidu, a former Ghana U23 international began his career with giants Asante Kotoko before he went on to play for AS Douanes in Niger.

He returned to Ghana where he turned out for Bechem United, Wa All Stars, Inter Allies FC and Karela United all in the Ghana Premier League.

The 27-year-old will be hoping to wrestle the number one jersey from Simba Chinani who has been the first choice at the newly-promoted side.

He joins several experienced players who signed for Simba, amongst them are Partson Jaure, Tichaona Chipunza, Talent Chawapihwa, Blessing Moyo, Hughe Chikosa and Keith Murera.

Simba lost their opening match of the season 2-1 to champions FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Saturday.

They will be seeking redemption against last season's runners-up Chicken Inn in their next match this weekend in Bulawayo.