Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Abalora reacts after winning the double at Sheriff Tiraspol

Razak Abalora was the hero of the night as Sheriff Tiraspol defeated CSF Balti on penalties to win the Moldovan Cup.

Having already wrapped up the league by finishing top of the table, Sheriff were given a tough battle by Balti on Sunday in the final of the Cup competition.

Both sides failed to score in regulation time and the match had to be settled from the spot. Abalora helped his team clinch the title following a 6-7 penalty shootout victory.

He wrote on social media after the game: "The double champions. 2023."

Abalora has been a key figure at the Moldovan club since joining from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

Sheriff Tiraspol will represent Moldova in the UEFA Champions League next season following their success in the league.

Compatriot Patrick Kpozo was also in action as they secured the Moldovan Cup.