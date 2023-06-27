Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Braimah celebrates marriage anniversary with Spanish wife

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Braimah has re-affirmed his love for wife Kalme Braimah after the pair celebrated their wedding anniversary in a lovely ceremony in Spain.

Exactly a year ago, the Spain-based goalkeeper performed the Islamic marriage right with his wife in Ghana.

On Tuesday, in Spain, the pair renewed their vows in front of their children and some family members.

In his grey suit, an excited Braimah is seen walking hand-in-hand with his wife and beautiful daughter.

Braimah joins a list tall Ghanaian players who are married to foreign nationals.

The 36-year-old is fighting for a return to the Black Stars after losing his position in the national team after the 2017 AFCON.

He guided Ghana to reach the finals of the 2015 AFCON, and he was one of the best players at the tournament despite the penalty shootout defeat.