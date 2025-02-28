Ghanaian goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro penalty-saving heroics sends AZ into KNVB Cup final

Dutch-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro was the hero for AZ Alkmaar as they defeated Heracles Almelo to reach the final of the Dutch Cup.

After a 2-2 draw in regulation time, the 20-year-old shot-stopper saved two penalties as AZ defeated Heracles Almelo 4-3 to progress to the final of the competition.

Owusu-Oduro was in phenomenal form form the visitors throughout the game, denying Heracles victory in front of their fans.

Fellow Dutch-Ghanaian Ernest Poku opened the scoring after 12 minutes for AZ Alkmaar but the lead lasted for only five minutes after Damon Mirani levelled for Heracles.

Ten minutes later Maychel Lahdo restored AZ's lead with a fine finish but with ten minutes remaining Suf Podgoreanu scored to force the game into extra-time.

Heracles Almelo created good chances to win the game but were stopped by the Ghanaian goalkeeper.

Ibrahim Sadiq, another Ghanaian, replaced Ernest Poku in the second half of extra-time as AZ triumphed on penalties.

AZ Alkmaar will face Go Ahead Eagles in the final of the competition in April.