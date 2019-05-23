Ghanaian goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to represent Japan at FIFA U-20 World Cup

Ghanaian born goalkeeper Zion Suzuki will represent the U-20 team of Japan at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland this month.

The 16-year old born to a Japanese father and a Ghanaian mother plays for Urawa Red Diamonds Youth team, and has already represent the Asian country in the U-17 and U-18 team.

Suzuki is expected to start for the young Blue Sumarai when they play Ecuador in their opening game on Thursday at the Zdzisław Krzyszkowiak Stadium.

He is still open to switching allegiance due to his Ghanaian heritage since he has not featured for the senior team.

Meanwhile, another player of African heritage in the team is Kennedy Mikuni, who has a Nigerian heritage.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup begins in Poland today.