Ghanaian Godjes Yeboah joins German side FC Teutonia Ottensen

German-born Ghanaian winger Godjes Yeboah has completed his transfer to FC Teutonia Ottensen for the new season.

Yeboah has joined a German fourth-tier club in the hope of playing regularly senior playing time as his career progresses.

The 17-year-old signed for the Hamburg-based club on a free transfer after his contract with the RB Leipzig U-19 youth team expired last season.

"Godjes is a very young player who can still play at the A-Jugend and had top training in Hanover and Leipzig. He was absolutely convincing in the trial session at the training camp. He wants to show himself in the men's division now and we want to help him and his potential wake up a bit," manager David Bergner said.

The promising winger, who was born in Hannover, is still eligible to switch allegiance and represent Ghana at the international level.