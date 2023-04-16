Ghanaian Godson Kyeremeh scores as Caen beat Paris FC

French-born Ghanaian attacker Godson Kyeremeh was on target for SM Caen as they secured a 3-1 victory against Paris FC in the French second tier on Saturday evening.

Caen wasted no time in taking control of the match, with Alexandre Mendy heading in the first goal in the 16th minute after a brilliant move from Ali Abdi and Moussa Sylla.

Paris FC struggled to recover from their shaky start and things went from bad to worse when Chergui inadvertently put the ball into his own net following a cross from Yoann Court, making it 2-0 in the 44th minute.

The second half saw Paris FC push forward, but they were unable to convert their chances. Caen took advantage of a counter-attack to extend their lead, with substitute Kyeremeh scoring his fifth goal of the season in the 75th minute.

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim's own goal late in the game gave Paris FC a consolation goal, but it was too little too late.

Kyeremeh has been in good form this season, making 31 appearances, scoring five goals, and assisting two in Ligue 2.