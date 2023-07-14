Ghanaian Godson Kyeremeh sets higher goals for next season at Caen

Ghanaian forward Godson Kyeremeh has expressed his disappointment with his goal-scoring record at Caen during the previous season.

The 23-year-old, who was loaned to Annecy for a season and a half, made a successful return to Caen, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

Kyeremeh was a regular player for the Ligue 2 outfit, making 38 appearances, including 21 starts, throughout the season. While he is satisfied with his overall performance, the forward admits that he had set higher goals for himself in terms of scoring.

"I'm quite satisfied. I know that in my head I had planned a number of games that I had to play for my first season in Ligue 2," Kyeremeh said. "I managed to achieve my goal. Afterwards, I'm a little disappointed because I had a number of goals in mind that I didn't manage to achieve. But I tell myself that this is my first season and that for a first season, it's already not bad."

Despite his disappointment, Kyeremeh remains optimistic and determined to improve his goal-scoring record in the upcoming season. He is focused on setting higher targets and aims to contribute more goals to the team's success.

Kyeremeh's current contract with Caen is set to expire in the summer of 2025. As he looks forward to the new season, the right-winger is determined to make a significant impact and continue his development as a player in Ligue 2.