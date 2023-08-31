Ghanaian Gregory Kwesi Wuthrich's move to FC Augsburg collapses due to failed medical

Swiss-Ghanaian defender defender Gregory Kwesi Wuthrich's anticipated move to Bundesliga side FC Augsburg has hit a roadblock as he failed his medical examination, according to confirmation from his current club SK Sturm Graz.

The 28-year-old, born in Switzerland but has Ghanaian roots, came close to joining FC Augsburg from Austrian Bundesliga outfit SK Sturm Graz. However, the transfer has been called off after Wuthrich did not pass his mandatory medical assessment.

Andreas Schicker, Sporting Director of SK Sturm Graz, addressed the situation, stating, "He (Gregory Kwesi Wuthrich) is on the way back to Graz. The transfer to the German Bundesliga will not take place due to problems with the medical check."

Despite the setback, Schicker reassured fans of Wuthrich's continued commitment to SK Sturm Graz, emphasizing that the club fully supports his aspirations. "The Sturm fans don't have to worry in the future either. We know that Gregory's dream was to play in a top European league, and we wouldn't have put any obstacles in his way because we wanted to make his dream possible. In the end, it didn't work out. That's bitter for Gregory. But from a purely sporting perspective, we're happy that he's still with us in Graz."

Wuthrich, who previously played for BSC Young Boys, has begun the Austrian Bundesliga 2023/24 season on a positive note, featuring in five league games for SK Sturm Graz.