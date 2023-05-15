Ghanaian Grejohn Kyei named in Ligue 1 team of the week

Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei's exceptional performance against Olympic Lyon has earned him a spot in Sofascore's Ligue 1 team of the week.

Kyei played a crucial role in Clermont Foot's 2-1 victory over Olympic Lyon at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday afternoon.

The former Stade de Reims player led the line for Clermont Foot and equalized just three minutes after the home team conceded a goal in the 22nd minute. Kyei seized a great opportunity and found the back of the net, restoring parity for his team.

In the second half, Kyei struck again in the 64th minute, securing a 2-1 victory for Clermont Foot. With this goal, Kyei now has a total of nine goals and three assists in 34 appearances in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Sofascore's Ligue 1 team of the week includes Kyei's notable performance against Olympic Lyon. The 27-year-old forward showcased his skills and helped Clermont Foot secure a crucial victory in Round 35 of the league season.