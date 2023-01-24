Ghanaian Herbert Ansah scores fifth goal for Torino in U19 league

Young forward Herbert Ansah scored his fifth goal of the season for Torino in their 2-1 defeat to Udinese in the Italian youth league.

Ansah scored in the 22nd minute of a game that featured himself plus two other Ghanaian youngsters.

The Ghanaian took two touches before hitting the ball past the goalkeeper. Ansah was then substituted 10 minutes into the second half.

His goal was however cancelled by another Ghanaian prodigy, Raymond Asante for Udinese. Asante equalised in the 58th minute to shift the momentum in favour of the home side.

Udinese then stole the victory with six minutes to the end of proceedings through Leonardo Buta

Left-back Joseph Opoku also played 90mins for Torino. Despite the defeat, the visitors are second on the league table by virtue of an inferior goal difference to Roma.