Ghanaian Hiram Boateng on target in Mansfield Town win 

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Hiram Boateng scored for Mansfield Town in their 4-2 victory against Swindon Town on Friday afternoon in the English League Two.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy gave Swindon the lead within three minutes, but Mansfield responded in the 13th minute when Stephen Quinn scored.

Lucas Akins and Rhys Oates then scored to give Mansfield the lead, with Hiram Boateng scoring four minutes later.

Jonny Williams scored a consolation goal for Swindon after 86 minutes.

Boateng, who is 27 years old, has made 30 appearances, scored one goal, and assisted four in League Two this season.