Ghanaian hitman Joseph Paintsil hopes to end goal drought for Belgian side KRC Genk

Ghanaian striker Joseph Paintsil is hoping to get off the mark for KRC Genk following a difficult start to life at the Belgian club.

The former Tema Youth marksman joined Genk on a four-year deal in the summer after his cracking loan spell at Hungarian side Ferencvarosi last term - where he 10 goals to help the side qualify for Europe.

However, the 21-year-old did not start the season in best shape as he suffered an injury during their pre-season training.

He returned after matchday three but has been unable to replicate the form shown at Ferencvarosi but he is hoping to hit the ground running as soon as possible.

“It’s a good first time experience here in Belgium so I am just taking it easy,” Paintsil began in exclusive interview with GhanaCrusader.com

“There is good football here and it is a very great feeling to be at a great club like KRC Genk.”

He added, “Football is a game of uncertainties so I can’t drop my head now. This is just a phase I am going through, the best I can do is keep moving and doing my best to excel at the club”.

“I’m not worried about the fact that I’m not scoring but I’m looking forward to sc ore. It happens in football, even great players like Cristiano Ronaldo struggle to score at times so it is football, all I need is to perform well and the rest will follow”.