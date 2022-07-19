Ghanaian Hudson-Odoi feels really strong ahead of start of new season

Callum Hudson-Odoi says he feels really strong ahead of the upcoming season after featuring for Chelsea in a friendly match on Sunday.

The talented winger was in action for Thomas Tuchel's side who beat Club America 2-1 in their pre-season tour of the USA.

An Achilles injury scuppered a promising start to the 2021/22 season for the English-born Ghanaian.

“It's really good to be back out there, especially having been out for four months or so.

“Coming back in to play a game is really good and I'm just buzzing to be out on the pitch again. I thought the boys did well, it was a good result to start pre-season and we need to keep pushing from here. The hard work starts here and now we look forward to the next game.

“I feel really strong. It takes a while to get back into the swing of things after a long spell out but I felt good out there and hopefully, we can keep building from here as a team,” Hudson-Odoi told reporters.

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer.