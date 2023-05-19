Ghanaian Ibrahim Sadiq delighted as BK Hacken clinch Swedish Cup

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq expressed his delight after contributing to BK Hacken's triumph in the Swedish Cup.

Sadiq, a former Ghana U17 star, played a vital role as his team secured a convincing 4-1 victory over Mjallby in the 2023 Svenska Cup final.

"Another one Hesingen," Sadiq wrote on Instagram, sharing his joy following the team's latest achievement. His post reflected the satisfaction of being crowned champions.

Sadiq's outstanding performance saw him score two goals in the closing minutes of the first half, propelling BK Hacken to a comfortable lead.

In the additional time of the first half, he found the net with a powerful header from a freekick delivered by Danish midfielder Mikkel Rygaard. Shortly after, Sadiq capitalized on a pass from Norwegian forward Lars Larsen to double Hacken's advantage.

In the second half, goals from Rygaard and teenager Momodou Lamin Sonko ensured Hacken's smooth path to victory, sealing the win and the trophy. Mjallby managed to pull one back through Danish youngster Max Fenger five minutes before the final whistle, reducing the deficit.

This triumph marked BK Hacken's third Swedish Cup title, having previously lifted the trophy in the 2015-16 and 2018-19 seasons. The team now holds both of Sweden's domestic titles, having clinched the league championship last season.

Sadiq's stellar performance throughout the tournament contributed significantly to BK Hacken's success. He netted an impressive seven goals in just six appearances, playing a pivotal role in securing the Swedish Cup for his team.