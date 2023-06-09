Ghanaian Ibrahim Sulemana expects Hellas Verona to triumph over Spezia in Serie A survival battle

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana Kakari exudes confidence as he anticipates a crucial showdown between Hellas Verona and Spezia in the Serie A Play-off on Sunday.

Despite encountering a few injuries during his debut Serie A season, Sulemana has emerged as a key figure for Hellas Verona, featuring in 16 matches.

Enduring a challenging campaign, Hellas Verona finds themselves fighting to avoid relegation. However, Sulemana remains optimistic about his team's chances and expressed his belief in their ability to secure survival with a triumph over Spezia.

In a Zoom interview with 3 Sports, the talented midfielder conveyed his confidence in Hellas Verona's capabilities ahead of the crucial encounter.

"I'm very positive because we're working very hard to win the game on Sunday. And we have to confidence to beat Spezia to stay in Serie A."

"It's been a difficult season for us because we faced challenges. We had so many injuries and suffered 10 consecutive defeats in the first round. But things changed in the second round"

Sulemana is expected to play a key role for Verona who are determined to stay up and avoid being relegated to the Serie B.