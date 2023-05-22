Ghanaian Ibrahim Sulemana impresses for Hellas Verona against Atalanta

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana delivered an impressive performance for Hellas Verona despite their 3-1 loss to Atalanta in a Serie A match on Saturday.

Sulemana, who previously spent a year with Atalanta's youth team in Bergamo, started against his former club as Hellas Verona took an early lead in the 11th minute courtesy of Darko Lazović's goal.

However, Atalanta quickly equalized through Davide Zappacosta, and further goals from Mario Pašalić and Rasmus Winther Højlund secured the victory for Atalanta.

Despite the defeat, Sulemana stood out with an impressive performance, earning a high rating of 7.3 from the performance rating site SofaScore. This rating positioned him as the third-best player for Hellas Verona in the match.

The game marked Sulemana's fourth start for Hellas Verona in Serie A. The 20-year-old midfielder has made a total of 14 appearances in his debut season in the Italian top flight. Currently, Hellas Verona is engaged in a relegation battle, sitting in 18th position on the Serie A league table with 30 points.

Sulemana's consistent performances and contributions will be crucial as Hellas Verona fight to secure their Serie A status in the remaining matches of the season.