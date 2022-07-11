Ghanaian Ibrahim Sulemana scores for Hellas Verona in pre-season friendly

Ghanaian midfielder Sulemana Ibrahim Kakari played his first game for Hellas Verona's senior side in a pre-season game against Primiero last Saturday.

Sulemana scored twice in his 90mins performance for the Yellow and Blues who demolished Primiero by 9 goals to nil.

On two occasions, Sulemana made himself available for a pass into the opponent's 18-yard box, where he wriggled his way through three defenders to slot home the first goal in the 50th minute and then later hit a shot into the bottom left corner in the 86th minute.

The 19-year-old returned from a long injury layoff in February to play 17 games for the Hellas Verona's Primavera1 whiles providing three assists.

Sulemana was pencilled for promotion last season after his output caught the attention of first-team manager Igor Tudor who has departed to French club Marseille.

Current Hellas manager Gabriele Cioffi was impressed with Sulemana's performance, as he seeks to make the young man part of his team for this season's Serie A campaign.