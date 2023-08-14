Ghanaian Ibrahim Sulemana shines in Cagliari's Coppa Italia triumph against Palermo

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana exhibited an outstanding performance for Cagliari, propelling them to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Palermo in the opening round of Coppa Italia matches at the Unipol Domus Stadium last Saturday.

Sulemana, 20 years old, showcased his prowess with a commendable score of 7.3 in a remarkable 120-minute performance that extended into extra time. Throughout the game, he registered an impressive 64 touches on the ball while maintaining an astounding 92 percent accuracy with 44 out of 48 passes successfully completed.

Standing out on the field, Sulemana delivered two crucial key passes into the opponent's box and managed a shot on target. His presence was further felt defensively, as he triumphed in 5 ground duels, 2 aerial duels, executed three tackles, and made a significant interception.

Since joining Cagliari this summer, Sulemana has solidified his place in coach Claudio Raneiri's lineup. His stellar showings during pre-season games have garnered attention, setting the stage for the upcoming 2023/24 Serie A season.

As Cagliari gears up to face Torino in their opening Serie A fixture next Monday, Sulemana's role is expected to be pivotal throughout the campaign.