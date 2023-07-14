Ghanaian Isak Hien targeted by Torino for Serie A move

Swedish-Ghanaian defender Isak Malcolm Kwaku Hien is attracting interest from Italian Serie A side Torino.

The 27-year-old has emerged as a transfer target after his impressive performances with Hellas Verona last season.

Hien played a pivotal role in Hellas Verona's 3-1 victory over Spezia Calcio in the play-off, securing their survival in the Serie A for the upcoming season. His standout displays have garnered attention from several clubs, including Torino.

This is not the first time Torino has pursued Hien, as they came close to signing him in the winter transfer window, but the deal did not materialise. Now, Torino is eager to revive their pursuit and secure the services of the talented defender.

Footballghana.com reports that Torino is actively seeking to acquire Hien's services as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Hien joined Hellas Verona in August 2022 and quickly established himself as a key player for the club. His current contract runs until the summer of 2026.

If the transfer is successful, Hien would join Torino and bring his defensive prowess and experience to bolster the team's backline in Serie A.