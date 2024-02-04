Ghanaian-Italian striker Kelvin Yeboah scores on Standard Liege debut

Kelvin Yeboah made a dream debut for Standard Liege in their 2-2 draw against RWD Molenbeek in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League on Saturday.

The Ghanaian-Italian striker, who joined the club on a six-month loan deal from Genoa CFC last week, came off the bench in the 84th minute and scored the equalising goal for his team, earning them a crucial point in the game.

The 23-year-old attacker started his career in Italy, playing for various youth teams before joining Montpellier on a season-long loan deal in 2023.

However, his loan spell was cut short after just six months, during which he made 16 appearances and scored one goal in the Coupe de France against Amiens.

Yeboah is still eligible to represent Ghana at the international level, despite playing for the Italy U21 national youth team.

His contract with Genoa CFC runs until June 30, 2026, giving him plenty of time to establish himself as a key player for both club and country.

Yeboah's debut goal for Standard Liege will give him confidence as he looks to make a strong impression in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

With his talent and potential, he could become a key player for both club and country in the near future.