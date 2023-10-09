Ghanaian Jalal Abdulai shines as Elfsborg cruise to victory in Sweden

Ghanaian forward Jalal Abdulai made a significant impact coming off the bench to inspire Elfsborg to a resounding 3-0 victory against Brommapojkarna in the Swedish top-flight.

The 18-year-old football talent entered the game in the 69th minute and immediately made his presence felt, contributing heavily to his side's dominant victory.

The first half of the match ended in a goalless draw as both teams struggled to find the back of the net. However, Elfsborg displayed an outstanding performance in the second half.

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng opened the floodgates for Elfsborg in the 76th minute after connecting from a precise pass by Simon Hedlund. This goal broke the deadlock and gave Elfsborg the lead.

Jalal Abdulai further strengthened Elfsborg's position by doubling the advantage for the visitors in the 86th minute. He continued to shine by setting up Simon Hedlund, who sealed the victory for Elfsborg.

Jalal Abdulai's contributions, including his goal and assist, played a pivotal role in Elfsborg's convincing win. This young Ghanaian talent has shown immense promise, with two goals and one assist in seven games for Elfsborg.