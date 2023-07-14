Ghanaian Jamie Leweling's loan move to VfB Stuttgart praised by Sporting Director

VfB Stuttgart's Sporting Director, Fabian Wohlgemuth, expressed his delight with the recent acquisition of German-Ghanaian forward, Jamie Leweling, on loan from Union Berlin.

Leweling, who previously turned down a call-up to the Ghana national team in 2021 to represent Germany U-21, has joined Stuttgart for the upcoming season.

Wohlgemuth spoke highly of the versatile young player, highlighting his exceptional qualities and his ability to make an impact in various positions on the pitch. He emphasided Leweling's skills and intensity, which make him a valuable asset to the team's offensive strategy for the 2023-24 season.

Having gained Bundesliga experience during his time at Fürth and Union Berlin, Leweling's proven qualities further solidify his potential impact on the Stuttgart squad. Wohlgemuth expressed confidence in the player's abilities, stating, "Jamie can be used in several positions. He gained Bundesliga experience in Fürth and at Union Berlin and proved his qualities. With his footballing skills and intense style of play, Jamie is an asset to our offensive game."

Leweling's loan move to VfB Stuttgart comes as an opportunity for him to continue his development and contribute to the team's success.

The young forward will aim to make the most of his time at Stuttgart, showcasing his talent and making a positive impact on the field.