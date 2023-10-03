Ghanaian Jan Gyamerah provides assist in FC Nurnberg's victory over FC Magdeburg

German-born Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah played a key role in FC Nurnberg's recent 1-0 victory against FC Magdeburg.

Gyamerah, who started the game and played the full 90 minutes, made a crucial assist during the match.

In the first half, Magdeburg had the upper hand with more ball possession and positional changes. However, they struggled to create clear scoring opportunities, with FC Nurnberg's defence holding firm. The first half ended goalless, reflecting the limited chances for both teams.

The second half saw a dynamic start from the home side, as FC Nurnberg took the lead less than a minute into the half. Jan Gyamerah provided the assist for Felix Lohkemper's goal in the 46th minute, putting his team ahead.

With this victory, FC Nurnberg will now prepare for their upcoming league game against St. Pauli. Jan Gyamerah's performance and assist contributed to an important win for his team.