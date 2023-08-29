Ghanaian Jayden Addai's hat-trick powers Jong AZ Alkmaar to victory

Dutch-born Ghanaian rising star Jayden Addai delivered a spectacular performance, netting three goals to propel Jong AZ Alkmaar to a resounding 3-1 home victory over SC Telstar in the Dutch second-tier league.

In the 23rd minute, the 17-year-old winger, Addai, initiated the scoring for the Red and White team with a skilful strike, providing his side with a 1-0 advantage going into halftime.

Demonstrating his prowess, Addai secured the second goal for Jong AZ Alkmaar in the 81st minute. Despite a late response from SC Telstar's Zakaria Eddahchouri in the 92nd minute, Addai sealed the deal with a remarkable hat-trick goal in the 94th minute, resulting in a convincing 3-1 victory for Jong AZ Alkmaar.

Addai's performance has been impressive throughout the season, as he has already tallied five goals in three league matches for Jong AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Eerste Divisie.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam, Addai holds the potential to represent either Ghana or Holland in the future. His contributions were vital to AZ Alkmaar's 2022/23 UEFA Youth League victory, where he notched four goals and provided three assists in eight games.