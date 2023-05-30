Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong declines Netherlands U-21 call-up after senior team snub

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has declined an opportunity to represent the Netherlands U-21 team following his disappointment at being overlooked for the senior national team.

Frimpong's decision was confirmed by Dutch U21 coach Erwin van de Looi, who expressed his regret over the talented youngster's absence.

"The most notable absentee from our selection is Jeremie Frimpong. After not being selected for the Dutch national team, he chose not to make himself available for the Dutch Juniors," said coach Erwin van de Looi, highlighting Frimpong's reasons for turning down the call-up.

While acknowledging the setback, van de Looi remains optimistic about his team's prospects in the upcoming European Championship, confident that they can perform well even without Frimpong's contribution.

"This is of course a pity for us, but I also think that without Frimpong, we would have a good selection for the European Championship," added coach Erwin van de Looi, displaying his belief in the remaining players.

Reports suggest that Frimpong's frustration stems from consecutive omissions by Dutch senior national team head coach Ronald Koeman, further fueling his decision to decline the U21 invitation.

It is worth noting that Frimpong, who is eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana, now faces a potential change in international allegiance as he seeks opportunities at the senior level.

The right-back was included in Netherlands squad for the World Cup in Qatar.