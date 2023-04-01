Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong marks injury return with goal for Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer 04 Leverkusen secured a comfortable 3-0 victory against FC Schalke 04 on Saturday afternoon at the Veltins-Arena, with Jeremie Frimpong making a significant impact on his return from injury.

Schalke started the game aggressively and looked to provoke Leverkusen's mistakes, but it was Amine Adli who had the first clear opportunity in the 10th minute, only to be denied by the impressive Ralf Fährmann.

Leverkusen's right-wing duo, Jeremie Frimpong and Moussa Diaby, struggled to make an impact early on, but the game opened up for them in the second half. Frimpong, in particular, seized his chance to shine and broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute.

Frimpong, who is of Ghanaian descent, latched onto a cross from Diaby, who had switched to the left, and calmly slotted the ball past Fährmann to give his side a crucial lead.

Bayer doubled their advantage just past the hour mark when Florian Wirtz exchanged passes with Adli before firing home a powerful shot. Schalke tried to respond, but their efforts were in vain, and Leverkusen sealed the win with a third goal in the 80th minute. Diaby's shot was deflected onto the crossbar by Schalke defender Matriciani, and Sardar Azmoun reacted quickest to tap in the rebound.

Frimpong was eventually substituted in the 83rd minute, with Callum Hudson-Odoi taking his place. Still, the game was already won for Leverkusen, who will be delighted with their performance and the return to form of Frimpong, who will hope to maintain his impressive display in the upcoming matches.