Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong says his 'mind was made up' on playing for Netherlands

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has revealed that he had already made up his mind to play for the Netherlands before he received a call from the Ghana Football Association expressing interest in recruiting him to play for the Black Stars.

The 22-year-old wing-back, who represented the Dutch at various youth levels, finally made his senior debut for the Netherlands in October 2023 after several years of being overlooked.

In an interview with Joy Sports editor Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo following Leverkusen's 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, Frimpong expressed his delight at making his long-awaited debut.

"It was nice to finally make my debut against France. It was a nice game and I was really happy about it," he said.

When asked about the possibility of playing for Ghana, Frimpong disclosed that he had spoken to the Black Stars coach about the option, but his mind was already made up.

"The coach called me, I had a conversation with him but my mind was already made up," he added.

Frimpong's decision to represent the Netherlands comes as no surprise, given his history with the Dutch national team set-up. He has been capped at various youth levels, including the Under-17, Under-19, and Under-21 teams, and has consistently impressed with his performances.