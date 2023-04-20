Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong scores as Bayer Leverkusen reach Europa League semi-finals

Dutch-Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong helped Bayer Leverkusen secure a place in the semi-finals of the Europa League with an impressive performance on Thursday night.

Frimpong, who started in the midfield, scored the third goal for his team in the 61st minute during their away match against Royal Union SG in the quarter-finals.

Prior to his goal, Moussa Diaby and Mitchel Baker had already given Bayer Leverkusen a 2-0 lead.

Despite a goal from Casper Terho for Royal Union, Bayer Leverkusen sealed the game in the 79th minute when Adam Hlozek found the back of the net.

The German Bundesliga side clinched a 5-2 aggregate victory, setting up a semi-final clash against Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.