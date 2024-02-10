Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong's late goal seals Leverkusen's victory over Bayern

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong scored as Bayer Leverkusen defeated Bayern Munich 3-0 in the top-of-the-table clash in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Frimpong, who has been impressive this season, scored the third goal for Leverkusen in the dying moments of the game, sealing the victory and extending his team's lead at the summit of the table to five points.

Frimpong's goal was the culmination of a well-executed counter-attack, started by a clearance from Leverkusen's defence.

The ball found its way to Frimpong, who sprinted down the field, leaving Bayern defenders and Manuel Neuer in his wake.

With precision and composure, he fired the ball into the empty net, capping off a remarkable individual performance.

This goal was not only important for the outcome of the game but also marked Frimpong's sixth goal in the Bundesliga this season.

In addition to his impressive scoring record, he has also recorded six assists, making him one of the league's top performers.

His contributions have been vital in Leverkusen's successful campaign, and he continues to prove himself as a rising star in European football.