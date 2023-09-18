GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian Jeremy Doku delighted with debut goal in Manchester City win

Published on: 18 September 2023
Jeremy Doku scoring his first goal for Manchester City

Ghanaian Jeremy Doku was brimming with excitement after netting his debut goal for Manchester City on Sunday, helping the Premier League champions maintain their flawless record this season.

Doku, who made his second appearance for the club since his move from Rennes, scored a stunning equaliser that fueled City's comeback victory against West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Belgium international showcased his impressive skills, leaving the West Ham defence in a spin with his pace and trickery. Such was his impact that he even became the target of boos from rival fans, a testament to his exceptional performance. However, Doku remained undeterred, earning the admiration of City supporters.

Speaking about his first goal, he explained, "We start from the back and build up and look for the free man - [Julian] Alvarez and he looks for me. I try to keep the ball moving, accelerate and go one v one and I decided to shoot. I’m telling it like it's easy but it’s not. It was a nice goal.”

Doku is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup for the upcoming Champions League clash against Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday, as England winger Jack Grealish continues to be sidelined with an injury.

