Ghanaian Jeremy Doku named in Ligue 1 team of the week after scoring brace

Belgium international of Ghanaian descent, Jeremy Doku, has earned a place in Ligue 1's team of the week for matchday 33 following his impressive performance for Stade Rennais.

The 20-year-old winger scored two goals to help his team secure a 4-2 win over Angers in a French Ligue 1 fixture played at Roazhon Park on Sunday afternoon.

Doku played the entire duration of the game and was instrumental in Rennes' comeback victory after Angers took the lead through Nabil Bentaleb in the 19th minute.

Rennes equalized six minutes later through Amine Gouiri before taking the lead in the 35th minute with an own goal from Cédric Hountondji. However, Angers leveled pegging with Ibrahima Niane, and the first half ended in a 2-2 draw.

In the second half, Doku proved to be the difference-maker, scoring two goals in the 54th and 84th minute mark respectively, to secure the three points for his team. The winger has now scored three goals in 23 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Doku's performance has been hailed by many, and his inclusion in the Ligue 1 team of the week is a testament to his growing influence in the French league.

The former Anderlecht youth star has been tipped for a bright future, and many football pundits believe he has the potential to become one of the best players in his position in the world.