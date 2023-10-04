GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian Jeremy Doku scores first Champions League goal in Man City win

Published on: 04 October 2023
Ghanaian-Belgian forward, Jeremy Doku, delivered an outstanding performance, scoring his first-ever UEFA Champions League goal on Wednesday as Manchester City secured a convincing away victory against RB Leipzig in Germany.

Although he didn't feature in the starting lineup, Doku was introduced in the second half, coming on for defender Manuel Akanji in the 72nd minute.

Within just eight minutes of his appearance, Doku, who represents Belgium at the international level, provided a crucial assist to Julien Alvarez, resulting in City taking a 2-1 lead.

Before this goal, Phil Foden had found the back of the net in the 25th minute for Manchester City, while Lois Openda equalized for RB Leipzig in the 48th minute. In the 90th minute, Doku, who had impressed since his introduction, received another assist from Julien Alvarez and scored, sealing a 3-1 victory for Manchester City against RB Leipzig.

This win maintains Manchester City's position at the top of the Group G standings after two games.

