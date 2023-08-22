Ghanaian Jeremy Doku Set for Manchester City medical ahead of £55.5m transfer

Ghanaian Jeremy Doku is reportedly en route to Manchester for a medical examination as part of a £55.5 million transfer from Rennes to Manchester City.

Should the deal successfully materialise, Doku will become the third addition to Pep Guardiola's squad this summer, joining Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.

Doku's impressive start to the French season with Rennes included a goal in their opening Ligue 1 match against Metz. The young attacker's potential move to Manchester City signifies a significant step in his career trajectory.

As long as the necessary details fall into place, Doku is expected to finalise the transfer within the week, allowing him to complete the formalities before the Premier League registration deadline.

This would enable him to potentially feature in Manchester City's upcoming engagements, possibly even as soon as the upcoming Sunday fixture.

Doku's imminent transfer highlights the ambition of both the player and the club and should he complete the move, he will have the opportunity to make his mark under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.

Doku was born in Antwerp to Ghanaian parents and has made Belgium his international home. He has appeared in 16 games and scored two goals.