Manchester City's summer signing, Jeremy Doku, has quickly made his presence felt with a spectacular performance against Bournemouth, setting two Premier League records in only his 14th appearance for the club.

The lightning-fast winger, who transferred from French side Stade Rennais during the most recent transfer window, has made just eight league appearances and started in only six games. Despite his limited playing time, Doku has made a significant impact with three goals and six assists in domestic and European competitions.

Doku's standout performance against Bournemouth saw him achieve a remarkable feat, becoming the youngest player to equal the Premier League record for the most assists in a single game (four) and the youngest player ever to be involved in five goals. His display was truly exceptional, especially considering he is still adapting to his new surroundings.

The Belgium forward's four assists in a single game are the most since 2021, with the last player to achieve this feat being Paul Pogba in Manchester United's 5-1 victory over Leeds.

City manager Pep Guardiola praised Doku's talents, highlighting his incredible speed and direct dribbling skills, which are becoming increasingly rare in modern football. Doku's emergence is now posing a challenge to Jack Grealish on the left-hand side, with Guardiola encouraging healthy competition within the team.

Doku was born in Antwerp, Belgium and is of Ghanaian descent. He is the second child of parents David and Belinda and has one older brother and two younger sisters.