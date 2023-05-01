Ghanaian Jeremy Doku shines in French Ligue 1 with decisive goals and skills

Belgium international of Ghanaian descent Jérémy Doku is making a name for himself in the French Ligue 1 with his impressive performances.

While Doku initially caught the eye with his skilled dribbling and flashy moves, he has now become increasingly decisive in front of goal.

The 20-year-old Belgian international helped Stade Rennes secure a 4-2 victory against Angers on Sunday, scoring two goals in the process.

Doku's all-around game, which combines strong field play with moments of individual brilliance, has earned him recognition from the French media. The prestigious newspaper l'Equipe awarded him a rating of 8 for his outstanding performance against Angers.

Jérémy Doku vs Angers 86 minutes

2 goals

33 passes

94% pass accuracy

2 shots

3 key passes

2 big chances created

7/9 successful dribbles

1 tackle

1 interception

9/14 duels won 20 years of age. 5 goals & 2 assists in his last 10 games for Rennes. We finally get to see the real…

This is not the first time that Doku has proven his scoring prowess. Two weeks ago, he scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Stade Reims. So far this season, the lightning-fast winger has netted six times and provided two assists.

Doku's impressive form has caught the attention of the Belgian national team's new head coach, Domenico Tedesco. The young forward was included in Tedesco's first squad selection, confirming his status as one of Belgium's most promising talents.