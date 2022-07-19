Ghanaian Jesurun Rak-Sakyi close to joining League One side MK Dons 

English League One side MK Dons are close to signing Crystal Palace midfielder Jesurun Rak-Sakyi despite interest from Oxford United.

Last season, the 19-year-old was a standout for Palace Under-23s in Premier League 2, scoring 18 goals and registering five assists in 25 appearances.

The Ghanaian-born England youth international also appeared twice for the Eagles in the Premier League last season, and he has joined the club on its pre-season tour.

However, the midfielder is expected to leave Selhurst Park in the current transfer window, with MK Dons said to be closing in on him despite competition from Oxford United.

The youngster was in action on Tuesday in Palace's pre-season friendly defeat against Manchester United on Tuesday.

Rak-Sakyi joined Crystal Palace from Chelsea in 2019.