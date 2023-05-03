Ghanaian Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will always have special place in his heart for Charlton Athletic

Crystal Palace attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has expressed his gratitude towards Charlton Athletic, where he spent a successful loan spell this season.

The 20-year-old received two coveted awards from the League One club, being named Player of the Year by both supporters and his fellow professional players.

During his loan at Charlton, the English-born Ghanaian scored 15 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

His impressive form even saw him feature in the EFL Cup quarter-final against Manchester United. The South Londoner has credited his family, friends, agent, and team for their support, which he believes gave him the edge to push on and achieve success.

Speaking to Charlton Live, Rak-Sakyi said, “For it to be my first loan and for it to go so well, it will always be remembered – that this was where my career started. It will always be with me for the rest of my career. I’m very delighted with the awards.”

Palace will assess Rak-Sakyi's performance during pre-season, and any decision regarding another loan spell will be made later in the transfer window.

Rak-Sakyi, who seems to have outgrown League One football, stated that the final decision is not in his hands. “I’ve done everything I can on the pitch. Whatever happens, I’m sure it will be for the best,” he said.

Despite his potential return to Selhurst Park, Rak-Sakyi's experience at Charlton will always have a special place in his heart. “It’s been very difficult, even though people will think it has been easy for me. But the team having my back and always believing in me has given me that edge to push on,” he added.