Ghanaian Jonas Adjei Adjetey to stay at FC Basel amid French club interest

Ghanaian defender Jonas Adjei Adjetey will remain at Swiss giants FC Basel despite strong interest from a French club.

Adjetey has attracted attention from an undisclosed French team following his impressive performances for Basel in the recently concluded season.

Adjetey, who joined Basel’s U21 team from Berekum Chelsea in August 2022, was promoted to the senior team last season.

The 20-year-old former Ghana U20 defender made eleven appearances in the Swiss Super League.

Despite the interest from the French club and other teams, Adjetey will stay at FC Basel.

The centre-back aims to increase his appearances and continue his development at Basel in the upcoming season.