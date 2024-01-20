Ghanaian Jordi Osei-Tutu set for new challenge as he joins PAS Ioanninai on loan

VfL Bochum right back Jordi Osei-Tutu is reportedly set to join PAS Ioanninai on loan, according to Bild.

This move represents an opportunity for the English-born Ghanaian defender to gain more playing time and revitalize his career.

Despite showing promise early on, Osei-Tutu has found himself marginalized at Bochum this season, appearing in only the first matchday and failing to establish himself as a key player.

This loan deal marks Osei-Tutu's second departure from Bochum, following a previous loan spell almost four years ago. He originally joined Arsenal in July 2015 after leaving Reading's development academy, and later signed a three-year contract with Bochum in June 2022.

However, the 25-year-old has struggled to solidify a place in the starting lineup, and his market value, estimated at â‚¬800,000 by Transfermarkt, reflects his limited playing time.

By joining PAS Ioanninai, Osei-Tutu hopes to turn things around and demonstrate his capabilities on the pitch. The Greek club provides a fresh start for him to showcase his skills and potentially attract interest from other clubs in the future.