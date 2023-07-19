Ghanaian Joseph Attamah thrilled after signing new two-year deal with Kayserispor

Ghanaian defender Joseph Larweh Attamah has expressed his delight after signing a new two-year deal with Turkish side Kayserispor.

Larweh's previous contract had expired at the end of June, and there were speculations about him seeking a new challenge elsewhere.

However, both the player and the club have now come to an agreement to extend their partnership.

The 29-year-old wasted no time in putting pen to paper and has already begun his pre-season training with Kayserispor in preparation for the upcoming season.

Speaking to the club's fans, Attamah conveyed his happiness to be back with the team and shared his optimism for the challenges that lie ahead.

"Hello Kayserispor fans, I’m happy to be back. I have signed two years to renew my contract with the club. I know it's going to be difficult this season, so all that I need from you guys is your support. We can push the flag of the club high with your support, our support, and with my support, the club can finish in a good position," he said.

📽 True to what I revealed two weeks ago, Ghana 🇬🇭 midfielder Joseph Attamah has re-signed for Turkish side Kayserispor after his contract expired June. He signed a new two-year contract with the club today and has started pre-season training. Good luck Joe 👍 pic.twitter.com/eyh8UhGjJ5 — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) July 18, 2023

Since joining Kayserispor from Basaksehir in August 2020, Larweh has been an instrumental figure in the team's performances.

He has made in 79 matches, contributing two goals and two assists. However, last season presented challenges for the talented defender, as he was limited to only nine games due to an injury.

With his commitment to the club renewed, Joseph Attamah is eager to continue making a positive impact on the team.