Ghanaian Josh-Kofi Acheampong makes Chelsea debut in victory over Spurs

English-born Ghanaian defender Josh-Kofi Acheampong made his debut for Chelsea on Thursday night in their 2-0 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

Acheampong successfully blocked four shots - the highest tally among all players. The promising talent displayed remarkable confidence and composure while navigating the challenges of top-flight football.

The 17-year-old's meteoric progression within Chelsea's youth system is testament to his extraordinary abilities.

With exceptional speed, determination, and adaptability, he demonstrates proficiency across multiple positions including centre-back, right-back, and wing-back.

Throughout this campaign, Acheampong featured in eight matches for Chelsea's U18 squad, contributing one goal and supplying three assists along the way.

Having showcased his skills against Spurs, it comes as no surprise that he received his initial summons to join the senior roster in January 2024, serving as an unused substitute in numerous fixtures whilst absorbing vital knowledge from experienced professionals surrounding him.

Acheampong, who signed his first professional contract with Chelsea till 2026, eagerly anticipates additional chances ahead as the club grapples with persistent defensive injuries.