Ghanaian Joshua Tenkorang joins Calcio Foggia on loan

Serie C side Calcio Foggia have signed Italian-born Ghanaian midfielder Joshua Tenkorang on loan from Serie B outfit US Cremonese until the end of the season.

Tenkorang, who previously played for Calcio Lecco on loan in the first half of the season, will now join forces with Calcio Foggia to help the team achieve their goals in the ongoing campaign.

The 23-year-old midfielder expressed his excitement after putting pen to paper on the loan deal, saying: "I'm thrilled to have joined Calcio Foggia and I'm eager to wear the iconic red and black jersey. I'm aware of the rich history and passion of this club and I'm looking forward to experiencing unforgettable moments here. I'll do my utmost to assist the team and contribute to our success while adhering to the coach's instructions."

Tenkorang's contract with US Cremonese runs until 2027, and he is eligible to represent Ghana on the international stage due to his Ghanaian heritage.

The loan move provides Tenkorang with an opportunity to gain valuable experience and continue his development in Italy's third tier, while also giving Calcio Foggia a boost in their quest for promotion to Serie B.