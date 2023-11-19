Ghanaian Justin Diehl on target for FC Köln II in thrilling draw in Germany

German-born Ghanaian young forward Justin Diehl showcased his scoring prowess for FC Köln II in a thrilling encounter in Round 16 of the German Regionalliga West.

The Young Bucks, who had previously enjoyed an undefeated streak of four games, faced an early setback against FC Gütersloh, conceding two goals.

The scoring spree began with Lennard Rolf finding the net in the 8th minute, followed by goals from Eduard Probst in the 25th minute and Tim Manstein in the 74th minute for Gütersloh.

Undeterred, FC Köln II mounted a comeback, with Damion Downs scoring in the 32nd minute and Emin Kujovic delivering a fantastic strike just before halftime. The highlight came in the 81st minute when Justin Diehl scored, capitalising on excellent preparation by Adam Lenges.

The game sheet reflected the youthful vigour of FC Köln II, with a total of 10 players born in 2004 fielded by coach Evangelos Sbonias.

The draw 3-3 keeps FC Köln II's undefeated streak intact, setting the stage for an exciting Rhenish derby against Fortuna Düsseldorf on Friday evening.

With 10 goals in 16 games this season, Justin Diehl continues to be a key contributor to FC Köln II's success on the field.