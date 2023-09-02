Ghanaian Keenan Appiah-Forson joins Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from West Ham

West Ham have announced that midfielder Keenan Appiah-Forson has joined Vanarama National League side Dagenham & Redbridge on a season-long loan.

This move offers the 21-year-old player an opportunity to gain valuable experience and further his development.

During the 2022/23 season, Appiah-Forson showcased his potential by making 32 appearances for the U21s, which was the highest number of matches played by any player in the development squad.

He also earned a spot in the first team, making an appearance in the UEFA Europa Conference League Group B victory against FCSB in November 2022. This followed his senior debut as a late substitute in the 1-0 UEFA Europa League Group H match against GNK Dinamo Zagreb in December 2021.

Appiah-Forson's loan spell with Dagenham & Redbridge for the 2023/24 campaign presents an opportunity for him to continue his football journey and contribute to the club's aspirations.

The midfielder, born in the United Kingdom to Ghanaian parents, wants to play for Ghana.