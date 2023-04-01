Ghanaian Keenan Appiah-Forson own goal contributes to West Ham U-21's defeat

West Ham United's U-21 team suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers U-21 team on Saturday afternoon, with English-born Ghanaian midfielder Keenan Appiah-Forson scoring an own goal in the game.

In the 8th minute of the game, Blackburn Rovers came close to scoring when Clayton and George Earthy linked up well on the left flank, and the ball was driven across to Divin Mubama. However, Mubama's left-footed shot was well blocked.

The visitors took the lead in the 22nd minute when Georgie Gent pounced on Kaelan Casey's misplaced pass and slotted the ball past the West Ham goalkeeper.

Appiah-Forson then accidentally scored an own goal in the 40th minute, as he was pressured into passing the ball into his own net.

West Ham United U-21's Kamarai Swyer provided a glimmer of hope when he raced to the byline and cut the ball back to Divin Mubama, who scored to make it 2-1.

Despite several attempts to equalize, West Ham was unable to score another goal, and Blackburn Rovers scored their third goal in the 90th minute through Sam Burns.

The defeat is a setback for West Ham United's U-21 team, who will be looking to bounce back in their next game. Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers will be pleased with their performance and will look to build on this victory in their upcoming matches.