Ghanaian Kelvin Ofori shines as FC Spartak Trnava secures pre-season victory

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Ofori played a pivotal role in FC Spartak Trnava's 2-1 triumph over Wisła Plock in a pre-season friendly held in Poland.

The match showcased a spirited performance from both sides, with Ofori leaving his mark on the scoreline.

During the first half, the action unfolded rapidly, with the Poles facing constant danger, particularly from the energetic play of Daniel on the right flank.

In the 20th minute, Daniel delivered a cross towards the goal, and just as Mikovi prepared to make a move, a defender intervened to disrupt the play. Bukata later attempted a volley in collaboration with Tefánik, but unfortunately, the ball sailed over the goal.

It wasn't until the closing stages of the first half that Spartak Trnava found their breakthrough. A high ball prompted a race between the goalkeeper, two defenders, and Kelvin Ofori. Amidst the ensuing contest, Ofori emerged victorious, slotting the ball into an empty net to give his team the lead.

In the 53rd minute, Wisła Plock was awarded a penalty, which Szczutowski successfully converted, levelling the scoreline. Ofori was later substituted in the 63rd minute, making way for Patrick Karhan.

The decisive moment of the match arrived in the 89th minute when Spartak Trnava's Kenneth Ikugar found the back of the net, securing the winning goal for his team.