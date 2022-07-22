Ghanaian Kelvin Yeboah confident ahead of new season with Genoa in Italian Serie B

Ghanaian-born Italy youth striker Kelvin Yeboah is upbeat ahead of the new season, which gets underway in August.

Yeboah is hoping to motivate Genoa to secure a quick return to Serie A after being relegated at the end of last season.

The 22-year-old, who joined Genoa from Sturm Graz in January, did not score in 17 appearances for the Italian side.

"I am sure that the whole team has recovered from last season, we have put everything behind us and now we are ready to start over. There is a lot of enthusiasm and a great desire to do and we hope that everything goes well."

"The opponents? We don't think about it, we are only focused on creating our group and becoming strong in the locker room as well. I think this year the championship will be even tougher and it will certainly not be a walk in the park, but I am convinced that we will go out on the pitch to give our best and that we will do well," Yeboah said.