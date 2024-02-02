Ghanaian Kelvin Yeboah joins Standard Liege on loan from Genoa

Ghanaian-born Italian striker Kelvin Yeboah has joined Belgian club Standard Liege on a six-month loan deal from Genoa CFC.

The loan agreement includes an option to buy at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old began his career in Italy, playing for various youth teams before joining Montpellier on a season-long loan deal in 2022.

However, his loan spell was cut short after just six months, during which he made 16 appearances and scored one goal in the Coupe de France against Amiens.

Despite his limited playing time at Montpellier, Yeboah has been given a fresh opportunity at Standard Liege.

The club announced his capture on their official website, stating that they had reached an agreement with Genoa CFC and Yeboah himself.

Yeboah is still eligible to represent Ghana at the international level, despite playing for the Italy U21 national youth team.

His contract with Genoa CFC runs until June 30, 2026, giving him plenty of time to establish himself as a key player for both club and country.

Standard Liege fans will be excited to see what Yeboah can bring to the table, especially considering his pace and skill on the ball.

With the option to buy at the end of the season, the club may look to make the move permanent should he impress during his loan spell.